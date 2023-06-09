Vanderpump Rules: Did Ariana Madix suddenly soften her stance towards Raquel Leviss? Here’s what we know

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion conclusion was filled with drama with Raquel Leviss called ‘inconsiderate, hypocrite, and mistress’ by her co-stars while Ariana Madix lashed out at both her ex partner Tom Sandoval and his affair partner. Tom Schwartz also expressed his anger towards his best friend – Sandoval’s affair and how it affected all of them.

Ariana Madix was spotted at the airport on Thursday after the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion episode. Madix answered the questions that were asked by the paparazzi. Here is everything to know about the same.

Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules reunion

While Ariana Madix was chatting with paparazzi at the airport after Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion conclusion episode, it seemed that she had softened her stance towards her former best friend Raquel Leviss.

Paparazzi asked Madix if she felt even a little bit sad for her former best friend who seemed very hurt by her own actions in reference to Leviss months long affair with Sandoval. To this Madix replied with a light nod, “Sure, yeah.”

During the chat with paparazzi, Madix said that the conclusion of the reunion episode was ‘a lot’ and she is doing ‘good’ now. In the last episode, Madix told Leviss “You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f–king s–t that could ever happen to a person on you.”

Madix also admitted that she did not felt great with Leviss last minute admission that she and Sandoval had s*x numerous times now exes shared home. Something About Her co-owner said that she would love to sell her and Sandoval’s 2 million California house.

Madix was donning a comfortable look in a cropped black sweatshirt and joggers along with blue and gray Air Jordans. Her hair was pulled back messily and she was donning round sunglasses.

This drama unfolded when about a couple of months earlier Ariana Madix found out that her long-time partner Sandoval was cheating on her with one of her close friends Leviss at that time.

ALSO READ: Will Raquel Leviss star in Vanderpump Rules 11 amidst Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval drama? Here's what we know