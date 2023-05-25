Vanderpump Rules: Executive producer shuts down Raquel Leviss pregnancy rumors

The executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, Alex Baskin, has addressed the swirling rumours surrounding cast member Raquel Leviss’ alleged pregnancy. In a now-deleted TikTok video, a user claimed to have received a message alleging that Leviss, the 28-year-old reality star, was pregnant with Tom Sandoval's child and hiding out at her grandmother's house in Tucson, Arizona. However, Baskin has provided an official statement to set the record straight.

Pregnancy rumour debunked

During an interview with Page Six at an FYC Emmy event, executive producer Alex Baskin categorically denied the pregnancy rumour. He confirmed that Raquel Leviss is not pregnant, putting an end to the speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with Tom Sandoval. Baskin's statement aims to provide clarity and quell the online chatter surrounding the false rumour.

Update on Raquel's well-being

Baskin also shed light on Raquel Leviss' current state. Although he had not directly spoken with her, Baskin shared that he had received positive reports from her team and family, indicating that she is doing well. Following the filming of the Vanderpump Rules reunion in late March, Leviss had reportedly sought treatment at a mental health facility. Baskin expressed relief knowing that she is taking time for herself and reassessing her situation.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, the debunking of the pregnancy rumour adds another layer to the ongoing drama within the show. With Leviss focusing on her well-being and distancing herself from the controversy, the future of her relationship with Tom Sandoval remains uncertain. Despite some cast members expressing reluctance to film with Leviss or Sandoval, Baskin remains hopeful that the cast will find a way to come together when production for Season 11 commences.

While Leviss takes the necessary time to heal and regroup away from the public eye, fans can continue to tune in to Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Baskin and Vanderpump are optimistic that the vulnerability showcased by the cast in Season 10, coupled with Bravo's commitment to capturing the aftermath of the scandal, will be recognized when Emmy nominations are announced. The intense and captivating storyline presented in the latest season deserves acknowledgement and accolades from the industry.

