Vanderpump Rules Fame Ariana Madix Hesitant About Returning To THIS Scandoval Crime Scene; Says She 'Nervous'

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is set to premiere Tuesday, Jan. 30 on Bravo, and despite the absence of Rachel Leviss, formerly Raquel, filming continued at a rapid pace.

Viewers can expect to witness the challenges faced by exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix as they navigate their breakup while still sharing a living space. Madix is concerned that fans might align with Sandoval after this season, adding an extra layer of complexity to the storyline, which includes an incident where someone throws wine on Sandoval during an event.

ET's exclusive sneak peek of the season 11 premiere shows Ariana Madix refusing to make her life smaller due to Tom Sandoval's mess, focusing on regaining her confidence and creating new "best days" after Scandoval.

Ariana Madix is nervous about returning to the Scandoval scene

In ET's exclusive sneak-peek at Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere, Ariana Madix refuses to make her life "smaller, because Tom messed everything up." In a first look at the season 11 premiere, she confesses to her boyfriend Dan Wai on FaceTime that she's "nervous" about returning to TomTom, a bar partially owned by her ex, Tom Sandoval, where she learned of his affair with Rachel Leviss.

"I haven't been there since, like, that night that all of that transpired..." Madix noted, calling back to March 1, 2023, when she attended a performance by Sandoval and his band, The Most Extras. While on stage, Sandoval's phone fell out of his pocket and Madix had an instinct to check its contents, leading to her discovery of his and Leviss' betrayal.

"Part of me was like, 'Should I just not go?'" she shared, adding, "And then I was like, 'No, if I don't go, then it's like, that wins.'" "I shouldn't have to make my life smaller because Tom messed everything up," Madix added in a confessional, further adding, "and if I can go there and make new memories, maybe it won't have power over me anymore and I'll just be able to look at it as some bar."

Dan assures Ariana that he will always be there for her, referring to his home in New York, as they have been in a long-distance relationship since last summer's wedding in Mexico. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will raise questions about Ariana's decision to jump into another relationship too soon.

Ariana Madix reacts to concerns that she jumped into a new relationship too fast

Ariana Madix recently spoke about her life's transformation as she approaches the first anniversary of her breakup with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Madix discussed the criticism she faced about entering a new relationship and her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago at the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

"That feels crazy to say. It's absolutely the number one dream of my whole life to be on Broadway, so it feels good, and I'm glad it's something that keeps me busy, you know," she expressed.

Reflecting on the premiere, where she found herself in the same room as her ex, Sandoval, Madix remained positive. "I feel good. I feel like I only really have to put myself in a certain place as much as I really want to. Everyone in production is so supportive, and they never put me in a position where I feel super uncomfortable, so it's fine. I'll be OK," she shared.

Addressing her living situation with Sandoval, Madix revealed, "I guess we'll see what the judge says." Recent court documents obtained by ET indicate that Madix has sued Sandoval, seeking a partition by sale of the home they bought in 2019, signaling her desire to sell the property and split the proceeds.

When asked about her new relationship with Daniel Wai and concerns from her friends about the speed at which it developed, Madix clarified, "I didn't jump into another relationship. I met a guy, and we were having a good time, I got to know him, and things evolved. I don't have friends that think that; one person who said that." She concluded by saying, "I didn't say, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, let's get into a relationship.'"

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premiered on January 30 on Bravo.

