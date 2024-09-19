Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Reveals Newborn Daughter 'Turned Purple' at Birth; Nearly Sent to NICU

September 17 saw Lala Kent reveal her newborn daughter Sosa's face online while also detailing on her podcast, Give Them Lala, the distressing circumstances surrounding her second child's birth. Kent welcomed Sosa on September 3.

The 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum, who has shared fun glimpses from her life in the past two weeks as a mom of two, revealed on the latest episode of her audio show that her journey to becoming a mom for the second time was not a walk in the park at all, as there was one complication tied to Sosa’s delivery. Kent initially described Sosa's delivery as quick and smooth but noted that she noticed the doctors' concern once her daughter was born.

Kent revealed that the doctors discovered the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby's neck multiple times.

She went on to recall that she embraced her newborn, but Sosa let out just one cry and then stopped. The experience, per Kent, froze her up, and she refused to touch her child to ensure she didn’t send her into shock as doctors tried to get something out of Sosa’s mouth.

“It was great that she came out so quickly because I didn’t have to push very many times. But with a first like that, she swallowed a lot of amniotic fluid,” Kent said of the problem that delayed her discharge from the medical facility by a day.

“She had so much fluid that she was vomiting all the food out,” the reality star continued.

When Sosa “turned purple” shortly after her birth, doctors at the hospital brought in a pediatric specialist to inspect the situation because her condition didn’t look normal. Kent revealed that the medical team extracted 10 milliliters of amniotic fluid out of her stomach the first time, followed by another 8 ml. “They were draining it through her nose and it wouldn’t stop,” she said, recalling she was told by the doctors that they were considering keeping Sosa in the NICU.

Thankfully, Sosa ended up being fine without extreme medical care. Kent even revealed that her new daughter has already gained a pound since her discharge from the hospital.

On September 17, Kent posted two wholesome pictures of Sosa, including one with her elder sister, Ocean, 3, who gently held and kissed the new addition to their family of three.

“I am completely in love with her. We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama,” the Row actress wrote in part in the caption.

For those who may not know, Kent shares Ocean with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, while Sosa was conceived via sperm donor.

