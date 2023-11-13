Vanderpump Rules producer thinks Raquel Leviss should return to series after cheating scandal

Sheonna Mix recently revealed her remorse over the fact that Rachel Raquel Lewis exited Vanderpump Rules. In a recent interview, the producer of the hit show Vanderpump Rules revealed that she believes Lewis should have returned for the eleventh season of the show. This comes after a cheating controversy with her co-star Tom Sandoval. Reports of Sandoval and Lewis’s months-long affair made the headlines as Sandoval was in a nine-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Sheonna Mix shares her opinion on Rachel Lewis not returning to Vanderpump Rules

The producer recently sat down in a VPR producers panel at the BravoCon 2023. During the event, she was asked if she thought Lewis not returning for the eleventh season was a mistake. To this, she responded, “I don’t want to say it was a mistake because she made the decision that was good for her at that time."

Mix then went on to add, "But I do believe that she had more story to tell as you guys all salivated over that last 5 minutes. Like, there’s more to that. And I think if she would have come back, it would have been more rewarding for her, and she would be able to look at herself better.”

Rachel Lewis commented on the controversy that made her quit Vanderpump Rules

Rachel Lewis sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation with Bethenny Frankel for an episode of the Just B podcast. In the podcast, she revealed that following the controversy she would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. Lewis shared that she regretted the entire situation and wished she “would do everything differently if I had the chance to go back.”

Lewis and Sandoval made headlines again in September when he took to his Instagram page to wish Rachel Lewis on her birthday. To this, Lewis reposted the message with a cold, “OK bye!” Post this she blocked the co-star on Instagram.

Sandoval later spoke to People Magazine and revealed, “I just kind of feel bad for her in a way. I don't understand. I think she's really struggling with taking accountability for her actions and just wants to point fingers and be mad at everybody else. There were two of us in this situation. We both screwed up.”

