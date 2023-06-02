Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2: Raquel Leviss admits blaming Ariana Maddix; Here's the SHOCKING confession

Raquel Leviss is raising eyebrows after what she said about her affair with Tom Sandoval. During part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Raquel made a shocking comment. Leviss admitted that she “blamed” Ariana Maddix after she betrayed her trust and cheated with Tom Sandoval. This confession comes right before Sandoval warns Raquel that Ariana is about to “unleash” herself on her. Ariana Maddix will have an epic face off with Raquel Leviss in the upcoming installment of the reunion. And, with that, more shocking revelations are in store.

Raquel Leviss admits she blames Ariana Maddix

In part two of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel opened up to Andy Cohen about her affair with Tom Sandoval. Raquel spoke about how Ariana was in denial about the affair and explained, saying, “From what I know what Tom has told me, she didn’t question him too much about it, just believed like at face value what he would tell her.”

Andy Cohen, who was interviewing the pageant queen, noted that it sounded like she was “blaming” Ariana for what happened. Raquel made a very shocking comment by admitting that she did blame Ariana during the time. Levis confirmed Andy’s suspicion as she said, “At the time, I think that was my mindset.”

Raquel further explained how Ariana seemed “to be in denial” as her and Sandoval’s affair and never “pressed” or “confronted” them about the same while adding, “Now I know, she [Ariana] really did wanna know.” Raquel admitted that she now feels “ashamed” about her “deceitful” behavior.

Raquel admitted that she was in her “own little reality” and was “hoping that it would work out.” She also mentioned how Tom made her feel “heard and seen,” and he has never experienced that in a relationship, “maybe ever.”

Raquel Levvis talks about confessing to Ariana Maddix

Raquel also mentioned how she had finally come clean to Ariana about the cheating. “It was a lot of pain that I felt from her,” Raquel recalled the time Ariana finally found out about the infidelity in March. She narrated what happened next as she said “She begged me to tell her when it all happened. … I told her the truth. And she said, ‘Thank you for telling me because Tom would have never told me the truth.'” It was also revealed that Sandoval and Raquel originally planned to “truncate how long it had been going on” to “hurt” Ariana less.

Ariana Maddix and Raquel Leviss face off

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion featured Raquel and Ariana being in the same room after the news of the cheating scandal blew up. The ex-best friends finally confronted each other, Andy checked on Maddix to ask her how she was feeling. In her response, she simply stated, "I mean, no, but just got to confront it."

Raquel finally entered the room as Ariana chose to keep her head down and avoid eye contact with her former best friend. The final moments of part two seemed like a ticking time bomb where fans waited for Ariana to face off with Raquel.

Raquel Leviss will finally be confronted by Ariana and the cast members next week on the Vanderpump Rules reunion part 3 that airs on June 7, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

