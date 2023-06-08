Vanderpump Rules reunion shocker: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss defy odds, confess undying love

In a surprising turn of events during the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss dropped a bombshell that defied all expectations. Despite the consequences and aftermath of their months-long affair, the connection between them remains strong, reigniting the flames of their love.

Confessions of unchanging love

During the third part of the reunion on June 7, the undeniable bond between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss took center stage. Host Andy Cohen wasted no time and directly asked Raquel if she still loved Sandoval. With a nod and a simple "Yeah," Raquel confirmed that her feelings for him remained unchanged. It was a revelation that left the cast and audience in awe.

Ariana's disapproval and confrontations

Ariana Madix, Raquel's former best friend, quickly expressed her disapproval and unleashed her wrath upon Raquel. She resorted to name-calling, labeling Raquel as "ugly" and "rotten inside." However, Tom Sandoval didn't shy away from his own emotions. After a long pause, he mustered the courage to admit to Andy that he too was still in love with Raquel, stating, "I'm sorry. Yes." Ariana dismissed his confession as a pathetic joke, determined to make her feelings clear to Raquel, asserting that she was "nothing" and urging her to let that sink in.

Motivations, remorse and vows for growth

In a separate interview with Andy Cohen, Raquel shed light on her motivations during the affair. She revealed that she encouraged Tom to reflect on his happiness and consider whether his relationship with Ariana truly fulfilled him. Raquel acknowledged her remorse, admitting her own selfishness and offering heartfelt apologies to those she hurt. The confrontation between Raquel and Ariana escalated, with Ariana delivering scathing remarks that left no doubt about her anger and betrayal.

During the reunion, Raquel finally confronted Ariana, expressing her deep shame and regret for betraying her trust. She recognized the pain she caused and vowed to learn from her mistakes and grow as a person.

Amidst the tumultuous revelations and emotional confrontations, the enduring love between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss emerged as a persistent force. Despite the complexities and consequences of their actions, they bravely admitted their continued affection for each other, defying expectations and leaving their castmates and viewers astounded.

As the Vanderpump Rules reunion drew to a close, Tom Sandoval couldn't contain his emotions any longer. Tears streaming down his face, he made a heartfelt apology to Ariana, demonstrating his understanding of the pain he inflicted upon her and affirming his eternal love and unwavering support, even if forgiveness seemed out of reach.

The reunion provided a platform for raw emotions, shocking revelations, and intense confrontations as the cast members grappled with the profound impact of their actions on their relationships and friendships. While the path forward remains uncertain, the lingering love between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss continues to challenge the status quo, leaving everyone wondering what lies ahead for this complicated love triangle.

