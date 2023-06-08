Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Tom Sandoval asks the definition of a ‘mistress’ as Raquel Leviss is called 'insane'

The Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion part 3 brought along a lot of drama as expected. The bombshell part 3 of the season 10 reunion saw Ariana Madix confronting her best friend Raquel Leviss while Tom Sandoval seemed to be justifying his affair with Leviss. Tom Schwartz seemed angry with his best friend Sandoval’s actions and how the affair has affected their business. In an exclusive clip of third and final part of Vanderpump Rules’ season 10 reunion shared by Peacock, Raquel Leviss' words were turned against her by the cost Andy Cohen. Sandoval weakly tried to defend his affair partner but the cast of Vanderpump Rules did not take it well.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

In the clip dropped on Thursday, Andy Cohen questioned Raquel Leviss about calling co-star Lala Kent a ‘mistress bimbo’ while she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval. After showing the incident on video, Cohen questioned Leviss, “How is that not hypocritical of you?”

Sandoval tried to defend Leviss and said, “Isn’t a mistress, like, at that point in time, something that’s more ongoing?” However, it seemed bleak considering that Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was a month long affair which ended his nine year long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix was not happy with Sandoval’s response and called him out on it. She asked her ex if he was serious about his question. Sandoval insisted that he was serious.

Lisa Vanderpump reacts to Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump explained to Sandoval why this perspective was problematic. She said, “You were in a relationship. You were ostensibly married. You were common-law husband and wife, and you were sleeping with [Raquel]. She’s her best friend and listen, she complies in this situation.”

Lala Kent also took a final dig at co-star Raquel Leviss and called her ‘insane’. Kent said that Leviss was constantly calling her ‘mistress’ and ‘hypocrite’ when she herself were both of those things.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion is still reeling from the fallout after Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime partner Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

