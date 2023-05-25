Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion: Premiere time, fan reactions and uncensored episodes schedule

Following the conclusion of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, fans are now eagerly awaiting the reunion episodes. This three-part reunion will air on consecutive Wednesdays, offering viewers an in-depth look at the fallout from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, which dominated the season.

Premiere schedule and fan reactions

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion Part 1 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. Sandoval's infidelity with Raquel will be thoroughly addressed, with cast members confronting them about their actions. Fans are eagerly discussing the upcoming reunion, with many expressing support for Ariana Madix throughout the intense confrontation.

Watch parties and uncensored episodes

In addition to watching the reunion episodes on Bravo and Peacock the next day, fans have the opportunity to attend watch parties for Part 3. Bravo has announced that SUR Restaurant & Lounge in Los Angeles and Haswell Green's in New York City will host these exclusive watch parties, allowing fans to experience the final episode with a lively crowd. Tickets for the watch parties are available for purchase.

Furthermore, for an uncensored experience, Peacock will exclusively stream "Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition," featuring extended versions of the three reunion episodes starting on Thursday, May 25. Additionally, a super-sized version of "secrets revealed" will be available on Thursday, June 15.

Synopsis of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion episodes

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion will be divided into three parts. Part 1, airing on May 24, will feature intimate one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Tom, and Raquel, delving into the shocking cheating scandal. Tensions rise as James confronts Sandoval about the affair, and Katie and Schwartz revisit the dissolution of their marriage.

Part 2, airing on May 31, continues the reunion with Scheana discussing the altercation that led to Raquel's restraining order. James' girlfriend, Ally, joins the stage to address their relationship, while the group debates the origins of the open relationship rumour. Scheana then steps aside for Raquel to face the group for the first time since news of the affair broke.



Finally, Part 3 on June 7 brings the reunion to a thrilling conclusion. Raquel confronts her former friends, and the group revisits the disastrous girls' trip. Tom Schwartz's alleged involvement in covering up the affair is discussed, and Ariana breaks down while addressing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy Cohen questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship, urging them to reveal their true feelings.

Don't miss the explosive Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, featuring Ariana, Raquel, Tom Sandoval, Scheana, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump. Tune in to Bravo every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET to catch all the drama and revelations from this highly anticipated event. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as the cast members confront their past and navigate the aftermath of the affair. Vanderpump Rules fans are in for an unforgettable reunion experience.

