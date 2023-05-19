Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Tom Sandoval's cheating to Kristen Doute's comeback; 9 highlights of the finale

It seems like drama follows where Tom Sandoval goes. The Season finale brought ahead some shocking revelations, along with the 40-year-old making rounds to apologize to multiple cast members. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix finally sat down to unfold the drama; the two had a conversation. Ariana mentioned that she wants Tom “to die,” while he insisted that he “didn’t wanna hurt her.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix address their breakup

During Ariana and Tom’s conversation, he admitted that Raquel Leviss treated him “ with respect,” which Ariana had not done “in a long time.” It has been revealed that Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel. When the exes sat down to discuss it, Tom excused his behavior, saying Ariana and him had “no sex life,” he also mentioned how the pair lived two different lives while living under the same roof. Sandoval claimed Ariana of “putting pressure” on him to stay in the relationship. He noted that he tried to end things with Ariana two weeks prior to her finding out about his affair with Raquel. Ariana pointed out that if he was telling the truth, he should have left her instead of jumping back into bed with her.

Ariana found out about the affair because of a sex tape Tom and Raquel filmed and forgot to delete. Tom apologized to Ariana, and she told him she “regrets” loving, defending, and supporting him. “You’re worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul,” as Tom started shedding tears. “I regret ever loving you.”

Tom Sandoval apologizes to Tom Schwartz

After Sandoval was done apologizing to his ex, he went to his friend Tom Schwartz’s room next. Schwartz had been on the receiving end of a lot of backlashes after the rumors of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair started making rounds. The close friendship that Sandoval shares with Schwartz meant he potentially knew about the affair, which led people to “cancel” him online. Due to the controversy, Sandoval and Schwart’s restaurant called, Schwartz & Sandy’ was suffering gravely. Sandoval cries in his friend’s arms while he apologizes to him. Schwartz cleared it out on record that he was not “complicit” in the affair and insisted that Tom needed to tell Ariana that.

Sandoval revealed that his and Ariana’s relationship had been bad for four to five years, and they were hiding that from the world. He mentioned how he felt a deep connection with Raquel after bonding with her. Tom admitted that he and Ariana had “zero intimacy,” he opened up about going to therapy and said he did not know what to do. He claimed that he loved Ariana, but the relationship wasn’t great.

Advertisement

Schwartz admitted that his situation was “all relatable” but pointed out that Sandoval had “so many opportunities” to tell Ariana about how he felt, and he should have done that. Sandoval revealed that he and Raquel hooked up in August after the guys’ night, and nothing else happened between them until late September during the Life Is Beautiful festival. He implied that Ariana should’ve caught on by then. Sandoval said he told Ariana he was going to Shwartz's house, and “all she would have had to do [was] follow me and see that I’m not.” Shwartz said that he should not “put that responsibility on her.” Schwartz also complained about how he was being “cancelled” on social media because the two were friends, and Sandoval simply told him to “stay off social media.”

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss call it quits two months after their affair was exposed; DEETS here

Scheana talks about the restraining order

The next scene showed Ariana, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay talking. In the scene that was released earlier this week, Ariana told her friends about how she learned about Tom and Raquel’s hook-up after guys’ night,w which happened to be days after her dog died. Tom and Raquel had sex in the latter’s car; Ariana mentions how he “didn’t have a key to get in” so she let him in after he rang the bell. Scheana spoke about how after her March 1 WWHL when everyone got to know about the affair, she had “so much rage.” She admitted that she “shoved” Raquel “so f***ing hard” before she went back to her hotel room in NYC. She also mentioned that she did not punch Raquel, which is what Raquel claimed when she filed a restraining order against Scheana.

She went on to explain that she could have “scratched her,” but it was impossible for her to curl her hand into a fist, much less punch someone because of her long nails. Katie noted that she believed Schwartz knew about Raquel and Sandoval’s affair despite claiming he did not because they were at BravoCon in October 2022. Katie also called Raquel a “groupie” for wearing a TomTom hoodie, and Schwartz said, “She’s not there for me — trust me.”She went on to explain that she could have “scratched her,” but it was impossible for her to curl her hand into a fist, much less punch someone because of her long nails. Katie noted that she believed Schwartz knew about Raquel and Sandoval’s affair despite claiming he did not because they were at BravoCon in October 2022. Katie also called Raquel a “groupie” for wearing a TomTom hoodie, and Schwartz said, “She’s not there for me — trust me.”

Advertisement

James Kennedy calls Raquel out

Later James called his ex-fiancee out for ruining all of her relationships with Sandoval. But in his confessional, he came forward to say that the thing that upset him the most was what Sandoval did.

James considers Sandoval not only his friend but also his mentor. Sandoval betrayed him by hooking up with his ex-fiancee; James said that he was not interested in being friends with Sandoval anymore.

Sandoval and Raquel comfort each other

In the episode, Tom goes to Raquel to comfort her. The pair admits that “it’s been rough,” while they both took a shot together. Things took a turn for the worse when Tom called Raquel by Ariana’s name. Later when Tom told her that his family loves her, she thought he said, “I love you,” and responded with, “I love you too.” When he cleared out the confusion, Raquel looked really embarrassed, but he added that he loved her and hugged her. Raquel and Tom confessed that they wanted to kiss but did not because the cameras were around.

When the producer asked her the reason behind her hooking up with Tom, she admitted that she wanted to get physical with someone she loved. She said that she loved Sandoval as a friend back when they hooked up, and it had felt “natural.” She admitted that she should have removed herself from the “situation,” but she could not “resist” being around Tom.

Raquel expressed her fear of being cheated on. She told Tom that she was scared he would cheat on her one day. He did not provide her any reassurance but said that he was happy with her currently but could not predict the future. He admitted that he felt like his life was over when he turned 40, but being with her makes him feel alive and like his “best days” aren’t behind him. The pair admitted regretting how they got together and said they would change things if they could. After this conversation, Raquel turned off her phone for weeks and went MIA.

Kristen Doute returns

Kristen Doute returned to the show and had a cut scene with Ariana. The pair apologized to each other for the hurt they caused each other. They burned stuff in the backyard while playing with crystals. Katie met up with Schwartz and tried to determine if he knew about the affair or not. Tom Schwartz admitted that he did not know much until a while before everyone found out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal? Actress opens up

Ariana and Sandoval talk to Lisa Vanderpump

Ariana and Sandoval met up with Lisa Vanderpump at Villa Rosa. The pair went separately to talk to her about what had happened. Ariana admitted with tears in her eyes that she “misses” Tom. Lisa comforted her by saying that there is something better for her on the other side.

Sandoval had a breakdown while talking to Lisa when he realized that he might never get the chance to talk to Ariana again. Tom burst into tears while hyperventilating when Lisa urged him to heal while she told him, “You’re not a bad person — you just did a bad thing. Make sure you know that.”

Schwartz apologizes to Ariana

Schwartz shows up during a girls’ night to apologize to Ariana. She graciously accepted his apology but declared that she would not continue being friends with him as she refused to have any mutual friends with Sandoval.

Sandoval admits to cheating on Ariana multiple times

In the final scene, Sandoval showed up to Scheana to ask for forgiveness; he was disrespectful to her off camera when she lashed out at him about the affair. He said he wanted to make things right, but he did not share the same sentiment. She told him that she could never be friends with him because of what he did to Ariana and added that he did not deserve any friends. Scheana asked Tom about his affair, and Tom claimed that things were not great between them and Ariana had “threatened to kill herself” when he had brought breaking up in the past. Scheana said that this was no excuse for him to cheat on Ariana, that too with one of her closest friends. She also mentioned that she defended him when the rumors of him hooking up with a “Miami Girl” in 2014 erupted. She mentioned that she “always thought [that rumor] was true” but defended him regardless. Sandoval made a shocking revelation while confirming that the rumor was true. “Ariana has always known the truth about that,” he said, which shocked Scheana.

Advertisement

Scheana inquired, “Other than Miami Girl, [Raquel], was the first time you’ve ever cheated on Ariana?” And, Sandoval replied, “There was one other time.”

He did not reveal the identity of the person when he said, “It’s not fair. I’m not going into it,” and Scheana said that he was “sick.”

The three-part reunion of Vanderpump Rules kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 pm on Bravo.

ALSO READ: Did Ariana Madix follow Princess Diana’s footsteps in ‘revenge dressing’ amid Tom Sandoval cheating scandal?