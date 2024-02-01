Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere Reveals New Details Post-Scandoval; Tom Sandoval-Rachel Leviss Still In Touch?

Vanderpump Rules was a captivating reality television series that unfolded in the glamorous world of Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Premiering in 2013, the show followed a group of ambitious and often dramatic servers as they navigated the challenges of their personal and professional lives.

The reality TV series provided a front-row seat to the characters' intense relationships, heated conflicts, and unfiltered moments. Viewers were immersed in the rollercoaster of friendships, romances, and career aspirations, making Vanderpump Rules a guilty pleasure for those seeking a blend of entertainment, glamor, and the unpredictable dynamics of the restaurant industry.

Now, with the highly anticipated Season 11, Vanderpump Rules returns, promising a fresh wave of drama and intrigue for its dedicated fan base.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 gives new details about Rachel Leviss

In the wake of Rachel "Raquel" Leviss's departure, Vanderpump Rules presses forward, yet her presence lingers at the epicenter of the unfolding drama. During the season 11 premiere on Bravo, Lala Kent surprised her castmates by expressing unexpected empathy for the actress.

Rachel chose not to return to the show after her affair with Tom Sandoval, which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with their co-star Ariana Madix. Lala's revelation and decision to reach out to her former co-star sent shockwaves through the group, particularly surprising Ariana. The latter, still considering Rachel persona non grata, confronted Lala, who had previously criticized Rachel's choices during the VPR Season 10 reunion.

This unexpected gesture by Lala Kent raised eyebrows, especially as she had once demanded her friends avoid any contact with her own ex, Randall Emmett.

Ariana Madix opens up about her living situation with Tom Sandoval

Despite the aftermath of the highly publicized scandal, Ariana Madix found herself still dealing with the complexities of sharing a living space with her ex, Tom Sandoval. However, a brief respite came when he left to film Special Forces for season 11.

She said, "Three months ago, when Tom blew up our lives, I was not prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new freakin' life so even though we still live under the same roof, I've been able to maintain a no-contact policy. We communicate via his assistant Ann, which is great for me because I don't have to look at his stupid face but bad for Ann because that's literally her job," as per People .

In a conversation with her friend and co-star Katie Maloney, Ariana expressed her disbelief at Tom's desire to buy her out of the house while he stays. She finds it "psychotic" as it would necessitate her relocation. Additionally, she suspects that he is still in contact with Rachel. She said, "From what I can tell, Tom and Rachel are still very much together because they are sending mail and packages back and forth to each other. She even sent a postcard with lightning bolts all over it."

Despite the challenging living situation, Ariana has moved on romantically with her boyfriend, Daniel Wai. She explained, "I met Dan at one of my oldest friend's weddings, literally 10 [or] 11 days after everything freakin' blew up. He's a personal trainer and bartender, and he lives in New York, so we're doing [a] little long-distance thing."

Additionally, the actress confessed to feeling "nervous" about returning to TomTom, the place where she discovered an intimate video of Rachel on Tom's phone back in March 2023, before the affair was exposed. She opened up to her boyfriend, Daniel, sharing, "I'm going to TomTom tonight. I haven't been there since that night when all of that transpired."

In a phone call with Daniel, she expressed her determination not to let Tom's actions dictate the size of her life. She explained, "I shouldn't have to make my life smaller because Tom messed everything up, and if I can go there and make new memories, maybe it won't have power over me anymore, and I'll be able to look at it as just some bar," during a confessional.

Ariana Madix received a warm welcome from the other girls upon arriving at the bar. However, she admitted feeling "a little shaky" about being back, particularly when seated in the same spot as the previous incident. Despite their strained relationship, Schwartz tried to greet her, but she chose to ignore him completely.

