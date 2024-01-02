Vanderpump Rules Season 11 teaser: Lisa Vanderpump set rules for the Villa Stars to not 'get sloppy' in the new first look

Get ready for a wild ride as Lisa Vanderpump takes charge at Vanderpump Villa in her new Hulu series. The teaser reveals the action-packed daily life of the staff at Chateau Rosabelle, Vanderpump's stunning French estate.

New Teaser gives a sneak peek into Vanderpump Season 11

In the one-minute sneak peek, 63-year-old Vanderpump walks through the halls of Chateau Rosabelle, setting the scene with Fergie's Glamorous playing in the background. The teaser unveils Vanderpump's first staff meeting where she lays out her expectations, emphasizing that each member was handpicked for their skills from top-notch establishments.

As the drama unfolds, Vanderpump turns to one of the mixologists, Andre Mitchell, asking why he looks scared. The video showcases staff seamlessly handling their hospitality duties before transitioning to scenes of them enjoying the perks of the French countryside estate.

Vanderpump cautions the cast, “You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy.” However, the staff faces challenges, captured in moments of tension and mistakes among themselves and with the guests.

Lead server Marciano Brunette is seen yelling at coworkers, “Stop talking!” Adding a touch of chaos. Vanderpump intervenes, making it clear, "This is not ‘Chateau S---show!'" Similar to her Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, the new Hulu show promises decadence, debauchery, and a mix of professional duties and personal rivalries and romances.

Who's the star cast in Vanderpump Season 11?

The series introduces a diverse cast, including lead server Brunette, mixologist Mitchell, mixologist Telly Hall, events coordinators Stephen Alsvig and Gabriella Sanon, executive chef Anthony Bar, sous chef Caroline Byl, housekeepers Emily Kovacs and Grace Cottrell, servers Priscila Ferrari and Hannah Fouch, and Chateau manager Eric Funderwhite.

While the action unfolds in France, the cast members hail from various U.S. cities, bringing their unique backgrounds to the mix. In the first season, Chateau Rosabelle is a pop-up experience, testing whether it will become a full-fledged hotel venture. The constant evaluation adds an extra layer of drama. Although the premiere date is yet to be announced, this Hulu series promises a springtime thrill that you won't want to miss.

