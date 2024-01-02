Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Where to watch, show details and everything you need to know

Get ready for an exciting return as Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is about to hit your screens, exclusively on Bravo! The last season made waves with the Scandoval controversy, shaking up the lives of the principal cast members.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, a key couple on the show, split in March after Ariana discovered Sandoval's months-long affair with fellow castmate Rachel. Although the ex-couple is returning in the new season, Rachel won't be part of the cast. Joining them are familiar faces like Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz. The upcoming season promises to continue the drama from the previous one, with new bombshell revelations teased in the latest promo.

Where to Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

If you're wondering where to catch all the drama, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will air live on Bravo in the US, just like the previous season. For those without traditional cable or satellite TV, episodes will be available the next day on Peacock. Additionally, the reality TV show can be streamed on various live TV services like Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. UK viewers can tune in with a subscription to Hayu.

Recap of Vanderpump Rules Season 10



Season 10 witnessed a surge in ratings thanks to the Scandoval controversy, highlighting Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. The fallout led to a dramatic confrontation between Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who was also friends with Rachel.

Post-scandal, Ariana has moved on, engaging in projects like releasing a cocktail book and participating in Dancing With the Stars Season 32. Meanwhile, Rachel has decided not to return for Season 11.

What to expect in Vanderpump Rules Season 11?



The fallout from the cheating scandal continues as Ariana and Sandoval are far from reconciling. Living in an awkward post-split situation, they navigate a shifting group dynamic. Ariana has a new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, and is ready to take the next step in their relationship. However, other ex-couples face emotional turmoil, with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney caught in a love triangle, kissing the same woman. Schwartz reveals a shocking secret fling with Scheana in Vegas, leaving everyone stunned.

In the promo, tensions rise between Scheana and Sandoval, while Katie and Lala exchange snarky remarks. James Kennedy reprimands Sandoval, and Ariana threatens legal action against him.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on January 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions and drama that will keep you hooked!

