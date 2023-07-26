Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix makes smashing entry in Love Island USA; says she'll deliver the drama

Love Island USA has welcomed Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix to the villa. The show teases her arrival for Tuesday night's show. Before Madix's arrival on Peacock's Fiji-set reality series, she featured in a video posted on social media, where she received an iconic message.

Ariana Madix enters the 'Love Island USA' villa

Ariana Madix entered the show with a slow-mo, and it's safe to say she was living her dream. Madix is a huge fan of Love Island. Love Island 5 bombshell Ariana Madix has taken to social media to announce her entry into the villa in a video that has now gone viral. She says, “I got a message!” as she sunbathes on a daybed. Madix continues, “I think you could say I’m the new girl in the villa.”

When she first arrives at the villa, Madix is met with a storm of reaction from the islanders. "If you look up 'bad b*tch' in the dictionary, you'll end up with Ariana's picture," one of them says.

The Love Island fan made sure to make the most of her time with the other islanders by hosting her favorite game from the dating show. And it's not just any game - the couple who wins will get a prize that's never been won before in Love Island history.

In the sneak peek, we see Madix putting the islanders on the spot to make sure they don't fall for any white lies. She uses her Love Island expertise to call out one of them for lying about "body count" during the game, when in fact it was much higher than that.

Iain Stirling from the show Love Island USA says that Ariane Madix from Vanderpump Rules is coming to the villa and it's gonna be a wild ride!

Ariana Madix got back together with her ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is reportedly talking to her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. A source from ET online has revealed that she has been openly critical of him since the cameras have been rolling. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have filmed together and Ariana is becoming increasingly distant from him and doesn't have time for his antics, the source stated.

Despite having a devastating break-up earlier, a source tells ET that Madix is feeling empowered and is extremely happy and satisfied in her personal and professional life.

