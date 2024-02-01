Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval Begs Ariana Madix To Leave Him ‘Behind' and 'Forget Me' 10 Months After Scandoval

In the explosive aftermath of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, Tom Sandoval, one of the show's stars and co-owner of TomTom restaurant, found himself at the center of a storm. Accusations surfaced that he was involved in a clandestine affair with their co-star Rachel Leviss, leaving his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix blindsided and devastated. The affair, initially reported to have lasted for six months, was revealed by Madix herself to have spanned seven months. The scandal prompted reactions from fellow Bravo series stars and anticipation for a dramatic reunion, as confirmed by Bravo boss Andy Cohen. Meanwhile, a remorseful Tom Sandoval pleaded with Ariana to leave the tumultuous affair behind.

Tom Sandoval begs Ariana Madix to ‘leave me behind’

While appearing on The Viall Files podcast , Tom Sandoval, the 40-year-old star of Vanderpump Rules, expressed his hope that his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, 38, can finally find the strength to “move on” and “leave me behind” from their tumultuous past. The couple's nine-year relationship came to an end ten months ago due to Sandoval's cheating scandal involving former co-star Rachel Leviss.

He said during the podcast, “I think her biggest thing is, like, stop, like, focusing on — don't focus any energy on me. Leave me behind," However, podcast host Nick Viall challenged Sandoval adding, “That’s not really for you to say.”

In response to Viall's challenge, Sandoval, accompanied by friend and co-star Tom Schwartz on the podcast, pointed out Madix's perceived spiteful behavior towards him. He asserted that Madix's actions were "not a good look" and questioned the appropriateness of her lingering resentment.

Advertisement

Then Viall said in defense of Madix, “She’s entitled to her spite. When it comes to you.” Despite the ongoing tension, Sandoval remained steadfast in his belief that his ex-girlfriend needed to move forward. He justified by saying, “No, no, no, no. But, like, 10 months later, let it go. Keep going, keep doing you ... Just live your life, keep going, keep doing you, forget me, keep going. It's just, it's not a good look. I just want her to, like, move on. You know what I mean?"

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules Top 10 Biggest Scandals That Rocked The Show; Find Out As It Returns For Season 11 After Scandoval

Tom Sandoval on being ready to ‘protect someone’s heart’

During the podcast, Sandoval opened up about his remorse regarding the entire saga, expressing regret over how things unfolded. He made a sincere promise never to repeat the same "way" of cheating on a future partner as he did with Madix. When questioned by Viall about his readiness to protect someone's heart after the fallout from his affair, Sandoval responded affirmatively, stating, "Am I ready to protect somebody's heart? Yes, of course I am ... I don't know what to say except I f---ed up." Acknowledging his mistake, he emphasized that the circumstances didn't excuse his actions, admitting, "It doesn't matter the scenario, it doesn't matter. I f---ed up, and I do know that. I do love hard, I really do."

The reality star delved into self-reflection, attributing his actions to a sense of "low self-worth." He candidly confessed, "I regret it, hardcore, I really do," expressing a deep sense of remorse for the choices he made during the affair with Leviss.

The tumultuous relationship between Sandoval and Madix reached its breaking point in March 2023 when his months-long affair with Leviss was exposed. The revelation unfolded after the conclusion of filming for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, with Bravo cameras resuming to capture the ensuing fallout.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Rachel Leviss, faced with the repercussions, had to enter a mental health treatment center. Notably, she decided not to return for season 11, which premiered on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the dynamics of the reality series without her presence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules Fame Ariana Madix Hesitant About Returning To THIS Scandoval Crime Scene; Says She 'Nervous'