Vanderpump Rules: THIS is how much intensive therapy cost Raquel Leviss; the amount may SHOCK you

Raquel Leviss has been in the spotlight ever since the news of her affair with Tom Sandoval first surfaced. The latter was in a relationship with Ariana Madix for nine long years when he cheated with Leviss, who was not only their co-star on Vanderpump Rules but also a friend of Madix. The two received massive backlash for their adultery from viewers and netizens.

Leviss was reported to have admitted herself to a mental health facility for therapy after the cheating drama which the Internet dubbed as Scandoval. As per reports, the model has now left the facility, and the bill for her time duration there is not some measly number. Here's how much the intensive therapy cost Leviss after her affair with Sandoval was exposed.

How much did trauma therapy cost Raquel Leviss?

The 28-year-old reportedly underwent trauma therapy at The Meadows in Arizona for two months and is now has been out of the mental health facility for a week. According to TMZ, the bill for the months-long session cost the model $200,000. There were also rumors that the Vanderpump Rules star never checked into the facility, but some reports claim otherwise.

After leaving the Wickenburg facility, Leviss has been living at a friend's house and feels uneasy about going out. A source told the portal, "She is like a totally different person." The reality star had planned to head for her session before filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode but chose to wrap up season ten before heading to the help center. Her appearance at the reunion was uncertain because nobody knew if she would actually be attending.

Will Raquel Leviss be a part of Vanderpump Rules 11?

Leviss made an appearance in the final part of the three-part reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules season ten. It received massive viewership as netizens tuned in to watch all the drama unfold as accusations and defense statements were passed around. Filming for season eleven of the reality show is currently taking place but Leviss is not part of it yet. It's possible that she might make an appearance later in the season, but there has been no confirmation.

Meanwhile, a representative for Leviss addressed the rumors claiming she went to the center for rehab. They confirmed that she had a "mental health and trauma therapy" session at the Arizona facility where she is also reported to have reverted to her birth name Rachel. As per TMZ, Leviss is negotiating with Bravo production for a new contract but nothing has been set or signed yet. The model and Sandoval were also rumored to have broken up their affair.

