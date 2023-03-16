Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss cheating drama explained

A few days ago, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval made headlines for cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with his co-star Raquel Leviss. The scandal has sparked fury among fans as the affair has been going on for six months. As a result, Sandoval and Madix have called it quits, leaving fans in shock. Tom Sandoval and Leviss have issued several statements on Instagram since then but Madix has remained quiet so far. This whole cheating drama has sent shockwaves across the reality show's fandom and beyond. Posts about the drama began to dominate social media and as more and more details emerged, even people who had never seen an episode of Vanderpump Rules before began to wonder what the fuss is all about. As per sources, Vanderpump Rules is planning a reunion with the cast in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Will the cheating drama be featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

Most likely, Season 10 of the show will include the fallouts of the cheating scandal. As per sources, the show’s producer has immediately started recording another episode for the season to showcase the breakup and its aftermath. Present and former "Vanderpump Rules" cast members have decided to be by Madix's side. Apart from that, Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval and is still close to Madix, will appear in the upcoming episode.

Who are Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss?

Sandoval has been a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast since its inception in January 2013. He worked as a bartender at SUR and founded TomTom with Ken Todd, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump. In addition to this, he also owns a men's cosmetics company. Madix joined Vanderpump rules as a cast member in November 2013 during the show’s second season. She relocated to SUR but before that, she was working as a bartender at Vanderpump's Beverly Hills eatery Villa Blanca. Apart from reality shows, she has appeared in several films. On the other hand, Leviss was introduced by Kennedy as his girlfriend during a season 5 episode in November 2016. The duo got engaged while filming for season 9. Although, they parted ways two months after their proposal.

