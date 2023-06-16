Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval doubles down on t-shirt comment towards Ariana Madix: I’ve never body-shamed

Vanderpump Rules three part reunion had brought forward quite hostility and shocking statements from the stars of the show. Amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair, most of the co-stars sided with Ariana Madix. People were even shocked by the lack of remorse shown by Sandoval for cheating on Madix with her best friend.

During the third part of the reunion Sandoval also expressed his contempt on having s*x with Ariana Madix at the end of their decade-long relationship. In a conversation with TMZ, Sandoval is now clarifying his comment about the t-shirt s*x with Madix and responding to the social media backlash. Here is everything to know about the same.

Tom Sandoval on the t-shirt comment

While responding to the backlash on the t-shirt comment Tom Sandoval told TMZ, “I’ve never body-shamed Ariana. I don’t know if that was taken out of context. I think people added their own context to it.”

He added that the comment had nothing to do with Ariana’s body and was about her lack of enthusiasm. The TomTom co-owner added, ““If somebody, like, wanted to have sex with me and I, like, unzipped my zipper and said like, ‘Oh, hurry up. I gotta meet somebody for lunch.”

Tom Sandoval’s t-shirt comment

During the final reunion episode, Tom Sandoval was asked whether he slept with anyone else after he started hooking up with Raquel Leviss last summer, to which he replied in negative. Madix mentioned that Sandoval continued sleeping with her after he started having s*x with Leviss. To this TomTom co-owner replied, “Yeah, [Madix] kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.” Sandoval faced massive backlash for this t-shirt comment from social media users and Vanderpump Rules cast mates alike.

James Kennedy said, “What the f**k, dude? You're f**king disgusting.” Meanwhile, Sandoval's best friend Tom Schwartz said, “Don't say that, dude. Don't say that.”

For those unversed, Tom Sandoval cheated on her partner Ariana Madix at the end of their relationship with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

