Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss labeled ‘narcissist’; Here are 4 bombshells from reunion part 2

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion was aired on May 31, 2023. The reunion continues to see fallout after Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss which destroyed his nine year long relationship with Ariana Madix. Raquel and Ariana were even best friends before this incident came to light. This has resulted in many of the cast members choosing sides.

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion was filled with more drama. Here are 4 bombshells from the reunion.

Vanderpump Rules: season 10 reunion part 2

1. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ private chat

Tom Sandoval headed straight to Raquel Leviss’ trailer as the cast took a lunch break. He rehashed everything that went down after giving Leviss’ a hug. Sandoval said, “They're making you and me out to be pathological liars.” Raquel replied that they have not lied about anything besides their affair.

Tom Sandoval also admitted that they should have come clean about their affair much earlier.

2. Tom Sandoval’s meltdown

After having a heart to heart discussion with Raquel Leviss during the lunch break, Tom Sandoval flipped out on the crew. Sandoval asked cameras to stop recording and to give him and Leviss a break. He added, “I don't feel relaxed, she doesn't either. We have to watch what we f--king say, I don't want that. I'm in a very delicate position.”

3. Scheana Shay restraining order update

Raquel Leviss is trying to get her restraining order against Scheana Shay dropped and dismiss the court hearing altogether. In a letter addressed to Scheana, Raquel said, “I completely regret filing a restraining order and I've been taking every measure to get it dropped.”

4. Raquel Leviss’ lack of remorse

During one on one interview with Andy Cohen, Raquel Leviss admitted that she and Tom Sandoval were planning and plotting about their affair timeline before telling it to Ariana Madix. Leviss claimed that she and Sandoval wanted to ‘get their stories straight’. People were shocked by Leviss’ lack of remorse for having an affair with best friend’s long time partner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules: What did Ariana Madix say about ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss breakup rumors?