Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval Says He Misses Rachel Leviss, Opens Up About Having Dark Thoughts After Scandoval

Tom Sandoval, of Vanderpump Rules fame, finds himself embroiled in scandal after allegations of infidelity surfaced, accusing him of cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel (Rachel) Leviss. The affair reportedly lasted seven months, leaving Madix blindsided and devastated. The revelation unfolded dramatically during the show's Season 10 finale, with Madix disclosing the betrayal to friends Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. The scandal has ignited reactions from fellow cast members and Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who anticipates explosive drama at the upcoming reunion show. Sandoval's actions have not only rocked his personal life but also the tight-knit reality TV community.

Tom Sandoval opens up about missing Raquel (Rachel) Leviss

Tom Sandoval finds himself grappling with the unexpected turns his life has taken following the fallout of Scandoval. On a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 41-year-old co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy's marked his birthday without the presence of his former inner circle, amidst the lingering aftermath of his affair with Rachel (Raquel) Leviss. This affair ultimately led to the dissolution of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Opening up to his friend Billie Lee, Sandoval expressed feeling hurt by Rachel's absence, revealing, “I feel like she abandoned you,” Billie responded empathetically. “I’ve seen you suffer from this breakup with Ariana but I’ve also seen you suffer with Raquel.”

Expressing a desire for connection, Sandoval confided in Billie about his longing to reconnect with Rachel, who was undergoing treatment at a mental health facility. Reflecting on their once-close bond, Sandoval shared in a confessional, “Up until a few weeks ago, I was talking to Raquel once every couple days and I thought maybe because it was my birthday she would try to reach out to me in some way, but nothing. I considered her probably my best friend. Obviously, I love her and I miss her.”

Tom Sandoval on moving on with friends

As the episode progressed, Sandoval's distress escalated when Lisa Vanderpump inquired about his plans for reconciling with his friends. Expressing his turmoil, he shared, "I’m trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me… my friend Ali died, I have Scheana [Shay] hitting me up, telling me if I need anything, please reach out to her. Meanwhile, that same day, she’s releasing things starting rumors about me and Billie." He expressed frustration towards Scheana, stating, "You know what Scheana? You know what I need from you, I need you to take a day off from f---ing dragging my name through the dirt. So, it’s really just 'kick Tom when he’s down. Let’s kick Raquel while she’s down.'"

Sandoval reiterated his desire to move forward from the scandal, asserting that Lisa was unjustly targeting him for his handling of the affair. He raised his voice, emphasizing, “This is my life. I’m not living my rock star dreams. I’m literally grueling. It’s grueling f---ing work.” In response to Lisa's call for remorse, he retorted, “Have some remorse,” defending himself by stating, “I am!" He further expressed frustration at the perceived insincerity of apologies, exclaiming, “If I f---ing say I’m sorry, and I cry, oh crocodile tears.”

Tom Sandoval talks about his mental health after his affair

The conversation took a solemn turn as Sandoval bravely revealed the profound impact the affair had on his mental well-being. He candidly disclosed to Lisa, “I battled with f---ing suicide. Don’t tell me what I’ve felt.” In a confessional, he further elaborated, sharing the depths of his struggle, “I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can’t see outside of the hurt, the pain. You can’t dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I felt like what’s the f---ing point?”

In response to Sandoval's revelation, Lisa gently reminded him of his promise to reach out if he ever experienced suicidal thoughts. Recalling their previous conversation after the scandal broke, she recounted him saying, “I’m not the person. I wouldn’t do that.” Expressing her concern, she admitted that learning about his mental health and his decision not to reach out “scares the f—ing living daylights out of me,” especially in light of her brother Mark’s suicide. The conversation concluded with Lisa emphasizing to Sandoval that repairing his friendships would require “utter sensitivity and contrition.”

Tom Sandoval’s dark thoughts

Following Sandoval's admission, Lisa approached his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, to discuss Sandoval's struggle with "some really dark thoughts." Schwartz expressed his surprise, stating, “I would like to think I’m one of his best friends in the world and he didn’t tell me that until after I found out through other people in life.”

Concerned about the urgency of the situation, Lisa voiced her worries, suggesting that it could be “too late” if they didn’t take action to help him. Reflecting on the profound impact of suicide, she remarked, “I don’t think there’s a person on this planet who has lost someone to suicide that doesn’t have regret. If they say I’m foolish for reaching out to him, I’ll take it. I’ll take that rather than the alternative.”

Encouraging Schwartz to play a role in changing the situation, Lisa proposed bringing the group back together. She suggested that they all attend the opening of her new restaurant, Wolf, in Lake Tahoe, California, in an effort to rebuild their relationships. However, Schwartz expressed doubt about whether Ariana and Sandoval would attend the event together, indicating potential challenges in reconciling the group dynamics.

