Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz decides to step away from Tom Sandoval’s friendship after ‘messed up’ affair

Vanderpump Rules is still reeling from the fallout between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix from a few months back. Sandoval cheated on his longtime partner Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss. Their months-long affair was revealed and Madix immediately dumped Sandoval. Most of their co-stars from Vanderpump Rules have rallied behind Ariana Madix and blasted Tom Sandoval along with Raquel Leviss for their actions. They also received huge backlash from the audience with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz restaurant in Hollywood also taking the hit because of the affair.

On Monday, Tom Schwartz announced that he would be distancing himself from best friend Tom Sandoval after his affair with Raqul Leviss. Here is everything to know about the same.

Tom Schwartz on his friendship with Tom Sandoval

During the episode of Stars on Mars, Tom Schwartz revealed his plans to take a step back from his friendship with Tom Sandoval. He said, “It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not.”

The TomTom co-owner said that there is no excuse for what his former best friend had done. He added that Sandoval’s side of the story has completely become obsolete because of how he handled the whole scandal. Schwartz concluded by saying that he is ‘stepping away from it permanently.’

Tom Schwartz also shared his side of story of ‘Scandoval’ and said that he never covered for Sandoval but had his back. He said, “My friend had an affair that just happened to swipe the nation and it’s incredibly messed up but the thing is I've become mired in it.”

Previously, Ariana Madix said that not only Tom Schwartz hid Sandoval’s affair from her but also ‘actively participated in my downfall.’

Vanderpump Rules is available for streaming on Peacock.

