Vanderpump Rules: What did Ariana Madix say about ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss breakup rumors?

On Wednesday, Ariana Madix opened up about her split from long-time boyfriend Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss. Madix also opened up about the recent reports that her ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss have broken up after their months-long affair. Here is what the Vanderpump Rules star has to say about the same.

Ariana Madix on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss breakup rumors

According to the recent rumors, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have broken up two months after their affair was made public. But Ariana Madix is pumping brakes on these rumors.

After Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana Madix said on Watch What Happens Live, ‘I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago’.

Madix explained that she and Sandoval live in the same house but do not communicate. She remembered receiving a letter which was addressed to Sandoval and Ariana believed that it was by Raquel during her stay in a facility for mental health counseling.

Ariana Madix said, ‘I didn't open it. It was addressed to him and it was her handwriting. I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away’. The Vanderpump Rules star further added that she only received this one letter that she knew of.

Ariana Madix after her break-up

Madix seems to be moving on from the scandal with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai and looks very happy. Though the Vanderpump Rules star has been coy about her new relationship, Madix disclosed that she is very happy and very satisfied.

Madix also made a statement on her Instagram account as she expressed her gratitude for the love and support that she received from her friends, family, and other people.

