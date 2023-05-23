Vanderpump Rules: Who is Tom Sandoval dating? 4 things to know about Texas influencer Karlee Hale

What’s brewing now? Bravo star Tom Sandavol, who has been making headlines for his alleged love affair with Rachel Leviss after breaking up with long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix, has reportedly sparked dating rumors with Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale. They have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted a couple of times together in the last few weeks.

Recently, a TikToker named Sarah Koefod shared some pictures of the Vanderpump Rules star with a new woman at the Austin Proper Hotel on her social media account. However, the TikToker didn't give the mystery woman’s name, but she claimed to have discovered her social media account since Tom was following her. As per sources, the woman in question is now revealed as Karlee Hayee.

Who is Karlee Hale?

Born in 1999, Hale is a Texas-based social media influencer. Although, the content creator has reportedly shut down all of her social media accounts after the news of her dating Sandoval went public. Here’re a few things you need to know about Tom Sandavol’s alleged girlfriend:

She is an influencer

According to reports, Hale collaborates with well-known YouTube and TikTok channels in the holistic and lifestyle arena. The influencer has also participated in several photo shoots for models.

She is a dog lover

According to Sarah Koefod’s photo that she shared on social media, Hale might have a dog as she spotted Tom and Hale with a little pomeranian that was sitting with them. Koefod said, “Last night I was actually out in Austin, Tex. where I live and I saw Tom with a mystery woman. You’ll notice this little pomeranian that was sitting with them. It's the woman's dog."

She is a fitness enthusiast

Karlee works out at a gym and the images of the two reportedly exercising together were posted on Twitter, clearly displaying the young woman.

She enjoys shopping

It seems like Hale likes shopping as she was reportedly on a shopping spree in the pictures shared by Koefod. She shared pictures of the two of them supposedly shopping and posting pictures of her face from her now private account.

Speaking about Tom Sandoval, he made headlines when it was revealed how he had a seven-month relationship with co-star Raquel Leviss, a close friend of his nine-year partner, Ariana Madix. According to reports, Leviss had already parted ways with the Bravo personality. It seems like Tom has allegedly moved on fast with Karlee after Raquel ended her relationship with her co-star amid all the backlash surrounding her, Tom, and Ariana.

Meanwhile, Raquel has not been seen for weeks and is apparently receiving mental health treatment amid the scandal. While Ariana, Tom's ex who left him the moment the romance was revealed, announced on Monday that they were moving out of their Valley Village shared house.

