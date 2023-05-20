Vanderpump Rules: Will James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval fight in upcoming season 10 reunion?

James Kennedy, unfiltered and unrestrained, candidly discusses the heated clash that unfolded between him and Tom Sandoval at the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. In the wake of Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, tensions escalated, and the co-stars found themselves on the verge of physical confrontation. As fans eagerly await the reunion episode, James shares his perspective on the explosive encounter and reflects on the future of their relationships.

Emotions run high as James confronts Tom's cheating

James Kennedy holds nothing back when it comes to addressing Tom Sandoval's infidelity during the season 10 reunion. Expressing his frustrations and anger, James explains why the situation pushed him to his limit. At the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, he reveals, "I've been working a lot on my anger recently, but like, that was just a bit too much. I had to get it out that day. Because if not, when else am I gonna get the chance? You know?" The confrontation takes a fiery turn, with James resorting to name-calling and even threatening physical altercation.



Uncertainty surrounds the cast's future dynamics

With the aftermath of the Sandoval affair causing a rift among the cast, James acknowledges the potential complications in their relationships moving forward. Despite the divide, he maintains that he is still in touch with Tom Schwartz, emphasizing that Sandoval's actions and Raquel's limited involvement won't hinder the show's growth. James remains confident that Vanderpump Rules will continue to thrive, highlighting its unique dynamics and singular appeal.

Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on the future of the series

As tensions rise and relationships fracture, Lisa Vanderpump shares her perspective on the future of Vanderpump Rules. Admitting that the path ahead may be complicated, she acknowledges that the show has never been a fairy tale. While condemning Sandoval's actions, she hints at the possibility of healing and growth, reminding viewers that the pain may eventually subside.

Season Finale brings explosive revelations and heartbreaking moments

The dramatic season finale of Vanderpump Rules delivers a series of shocking revelations that leave viewers on the edge of their seats. One of the most emotionally charged moments involves Ariana Madix as she engages in a devastating breakup talk with Tom Sandoval, laying bare their deep-seated issues. Meanwhile, tensions rise as Tom Schwartz confronts Sandoval about the detrimental impact of his affair on their shared business ventures. James Kennedy doesn't shy away from calling out Raquel Leviss, exposing the turmoil caused by their past actions. Amidst the chaos, Sandoval and Leviss publicly declare their love, further complicating the already fragile dynamics among the cast. As the episode unfolds, the rollercoaster of emotions creates an atmosphere of uncertainty, leaving viewers wondering about the future of the relationships within the show.

Advertisement

As Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion approaches, tensions reach an all-time high as James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval find themselves on the brink of a physical altercation. While James reflects on the intense confrontation, he maintains that the show's dynamics will persevere despite the fallout from Sandoval's affair. As fans eagerly await the reunion episode, they brace themselves for the explosive revelations and heartbreaking moments that have come to define Vanderpump Rules.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale to air on Bravo: Scandoval exposed and more