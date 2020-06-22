  1. Home
Vanessa Bryant and daughters adopt a puppy dog on Father's Day and miss Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant and daughters miss Kobe Bryant on Father's Day and adopt a puppy to cheer up themselves.
Kobe Bryant's absence will always be missed but his family is trying to cope with the loss and keep him in their hearts forever. Recently, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters  Natalia, Bianka and Capri adopted a puppy dog on Father's Day and missed Kobe Bryant's presence. They say puppies are the best stress busters ever and Vanessa Bryant's post is proof of the same! Recently, she shared a photograph of her daughter Natalia cuddling with their new pet.

"Love seeing my girls smile. Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby ganoush, bobbyrooni, bobbooshka. J/k he’s named after iceman from x-men (blue eyes) Plus, BB said so," Vanessa Bryant captioned her post. The family had initially been confused between Bobby and Bodhi. Last week, Vanessa posted a poll on her Instagram, asking fans to choose between the two names given. Since most of the fans went for Bobby, the Bryant family named their new little doggo Bobby. 

Vanessa also posted a Father’s Day tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died along with their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna in a helicopter crash in January. "Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB," Vanessa Bryant captioned her post and shared a throwback picture of her late husband Kobe Bryant with Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

