Vanessa Bryant & Ciara get together for a slumber party with kids; Latter shares a cute selfie from the night

Ciara recently joined Vanessa Bryant and her two kids 1-year-old Capri Kobe and 4-year-old Bianka Bella for a slumber party. The pop icon also shared a cute snap from teh night.

Pop icon Ciara recently spent time with friend Vanessa Bryant and her two youngest daughters, 1-year-old Capri Kobe and Bianka Bella, who turns 4 in December. “Slumber Party @Vanessabryant #Girls” Ciara, 34, captioned a Friday selfie, showing her, Bryant and the two girls, dressed in adorable fuzzy pyjamas. Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia, 17, was not present for the picture, nor were Ciara’s children, daughter Sienna Princess, 3, 4-month-old son Win Harrison, whom she shares with husband Russel Wilson, and 6-year-old Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

If you missed it, in August, Ciara praised Bryant, 38, for her resilience following the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January. If you didn’t know, LA Lakers champion Kobe and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. “Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara wrote on Instagram back then. “You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable.” “It ain't easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen's capable of it all,” she added alongside the singer shared an adorable selfie of the pair with Vanessa's Capri and Bianka. “Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay.”

Bryant shared the same photo on her own account at the time, thanking friends like Ciara for being there for her and her daughters through this difficult, new time. "It takes a village. Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time," she captioned the photo. Ciara replied to the photo, reiterating her praise for Vanessa. "Love you and the girls so much V. So proud of you. Always here for you guys," the singer wrote.

