Vanessa Bryant clears the air about daughter Natalia’s absence from Kobe’s Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

Vanessa Bryant recently revealed why her and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia couldn’t attend the former NBA player’s Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony.

The late basketball star Kobe Bryant was officially inducted into the NBA’s Hall of Fame Induction over the weekend and his wife Vanessa stepped in to accept the honour at the ceremony.

While the whole Bryant family was in attendance on the special day, their daughter Natalia was missing from action. Now, Vanessa is explaining her absence. Taking to Instagram, the former model wrote: “Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him. When we heard Natalia’s prom night and Kobe’s Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, ‘well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours.’”

Vanessa continued, “Of course we laughed because even in heaven, he’s still trying to make moves and keep the boys away. Natalia’s experienced so much loss, I couldn’t let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom. Thank you for flying out to accept daddy’s Hall of Fame jacket and fly home the next morning. #HallofFame #SeniorPromNight @nataliabryant.”

If you missed it, Michael Jordan inducted the NBA star at the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony yesterday. At the ceremony, Vanessa remembered her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant who passed away in a fatal helicopter crash at the beginning of 2020.

