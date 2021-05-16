Vanessa Bryant gets emotional as she remembers late husband Kobe Bryant at Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

At the ceremony, Vanessa Bryant remembered her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant who passed away in a fatal helicopter crash at the beginning of 2020.

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant was inducted into the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Michael Jordan inducted the NBA star at the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony which was also attended by his wife Vanessa Bryant. At the ceremony, Vanessa remembered her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant who passed away in a fatal helicopter crash at the beginning of 2020.

An emotional Vanessa while remembering them said, "I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans. Along the road someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now I am sure he is laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, 'Isn't this some sh*t?'"

She added, "I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to go here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined into the basketball Hall of Fame. I know he was looking forward to being here. He asked the hall of fame to specifically add a sixth ticket for a Capri. He was so happy."

Vanessa also thanked all those who played an important role in shaping up Kobe's legendary career, even the naysayers. "I don't have a speech prepared about my husband because he winged every single speech. He was intelligent, eloquent, and gifted at many things, including public speaking. However, I do know that he would thank everyone that helped him get here, including the people that doubted him and the people that worked against him and told him he couldn't attain his goals. He would thank all of them for motivating him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong," Vanessa quipped.

Towards the end, Vanessa also had a series of thank yous for Kobe which teared up many. "Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters. Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together. Thank you enough to last five times, and every lifetime I choose you."

