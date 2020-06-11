Vanessa Bryant gets a ‘sweet message’ from Kobe Bryant inked on her neck to memorialize late husband

Vanessa Bryant honoured her late husband Kobe Bryant by getting a message from him inked on her neck. Read on to know more.

Vanessa Bryant paid a touching tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna with a special tattoo. Vanessa recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself getting Kobe’s “sweet message” tattooed on her neck. Kobe and Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Jan 26, 2020. “I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," one of the captions read. In the video, tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado can be seen inking a spot on her neck.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary," Vanessa added in another post. In the caption she revealed that she got the tattoo back in February. While in the video she can be seen getting inked, she did not share the tattoo or the message with her 14 million followers. However, she did share a video in which she displayed her wrist with the new tattoo captioned “My Gigi” with a heart emoticon.

In addition to Vanessa, Kobe’s oldest sister, Sharia Washington, also got a tattoo to honour the legendary NBA player and his daughter. She shared her ink on Instagram in February. The black and white tattoo features Gianna’s 2 and Kobe’s 24, with a black mamba snake wrapping around the numbers 2 and 24 -- Gianna and Kobe's uniform numbers, respectively.

Vanessa’s posted about getting new tattoos just days after she took to social media and commemorate what would have been her daughter Gianna's eighth-grade graduation, people reported. "Congratulations on your 8th-grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you. Mommy #classof2020," Vanessa wrote sharing a diploma from Harbor Day School covered in white flowers.

