Vanessa Bryant honours late daughter Gianna Bryant’s 15th birthday: I wish you were here with us

Last year, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, passed away due to a helicopter crash. On Gianna's 15th birthday, her mother Vanessa Bryant has paid a tribute to her.

Last year, Kobe Bryant, succumbed to injuries caused by a helicopter crash. The NBA player was on board with 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The world mourned the untimely loss of the basketball legend and his daughter. Remembering her daughter on what would have been her 15th birthday; Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her with a heartfelt note. In her message, she explained how much she missed her daughter and also shared an old photo.

Vanessa took to her Instagram handle to post an old picture of her and Gianna. In the photo, we can see Vanessa embracing the little girl in her arms as the mother-daughter duo rocked sunglasses. The two can be seen beaming with joy as they posed for the beautiful photo. Wishing Gianna on her 15th birthday, she captioned the post, “Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! I love you! I miss you every day!" Vanessa also expressed how much she missed her daughter by adding, “I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!” Fans stormed the comments of the post with heartwarming birthday wishes for Gianna.

Vanessa re-launched Kobe's charitable non-profit as Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. As the late player’s dream project, the foundation aims to empower young girls and gives underserved athletes opportunities to flourish. Ahead of her late daughter’s birthday, Vanessa also honoured her with a collection of apparel that would benefit the foundation.

