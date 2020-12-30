Vanessa Bryant looks back at the last NBA game Kobe Bryant attended with Gigi; Remembers duo in shattering pos

Vanessa Bryant recently remembered her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi Bryant who also passed away along with Kobe.

Vanessa Bryant recently shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi Bryant. Vanessa took to social media and posted several photos of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi, twelve months after they attended a Lakers NBA game together. The photo which has now become iconic since the duo’s passing featured the father and daughter duo sitting game side at the match between the Los Angeles basketball team and the Mavericks.

Pictured at the Staples Centre, Gigi and Kobe seem to be enjoying watching the game unfold before them. Along with the heart-shattering pictures, Vanessa wrote a moving caption, in which she remembered her "gorgeous Gigi and handsome boo-boo. Mambacita and Black Mamba forever." In a matching video, she added: "My babies. 1 year ago. My Kob-Kob and My Gigi."

Social media users and fans rushed to the comment section after seeing Vanessa’s post and one even stated how sorry they were for the loss of their life and stated that this loss is such that no mother and wife should ever experience. "May god continue to give you the strength," added another, with a third saying: "They are so loved and so missed. We love you Vanessa. Think of you often."

The tribute from Vanessa comes after the family’s holiday break to the mountains with the Bryant family friend and singer Ciara. During her break, Vanessa shared a picture of her daughter Bianka being taken on a bike ride by her close pal. "Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation Auntie @ciara and Uncle @dangerusswilson Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us," Vanessa wrote.

