Vanessa Bryant pays an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant on 21st wedding anniversary; Read her sweet note

Vanessa Bryant spoke fondly about her marriage to the late Kobe Bryant on Monday while still on holiday in the Caribbean with her family. To commemorate their 21st wedding anniversary, the 39-year-old philanthropist posted a lovely throwback picture of the NBA icon — who died in 2022, to her Instagram account on Monday.

However, on the same day, she uploaded a slew of adorable photographs from her Easter festivities in Anguilla with children Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Vanessa first shared a picture of herself lying on her late husband's back while wrapping her arms around his chest. Kobe was dressed in a sporty grey T-shirt, and she was dressed in a white blouse, black jeans, and a black baseball hat over her glossy dark curls. "I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary @kobebryant #21,' she wrote sweetly in her caption.

Meanwhile, Natalia, her oldest daughter, then uploaded the same picture on her Instagram Stories, saying 'happy anniversary' and tagging both of her parents. However, Vanessa and Kobe met on the shoot of Tha Eastsidaz's song video G'd Up in late 1999, as per Daily Mail. Vanessa, who was working as a backup dancer and model at the time, was in her final year of high school. Six months after meeting, the pair became engaged, and they married in a tiny private ceremony at Dana Point, California, attended by just a handful of friends.

Vanessa and her daughter Gianna were killed on January 26, 2020, when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Meanwhile, Earlier in the day, she uploaded some adorable family photographs, including one with all three of her girls sitting on unique stone chairs formed like the bottom half of a face during their Easter celebrations.

