Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna by wearing custom denim jacket at Taylor Swift concert

Vanessa Bryant attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where she and her daughters wore sweet easter eggs themed outfits.

Bryant posted a few pics to her Instagram story before visiting the concert. She was wearing a denim jacket with pastel crystals on the back, fuzzy letters spelling out SWIFTIE, as well as a giant picture of her late husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, on stage with Swift in 2015.

All about Vanessa Bryant's ‘SWIFTIE’ jacket and instagram post

Vanessa Bryant's ‘SWIFTIE’ jacket had a sweet photo at the back. In the picture printed on the jacket, Swift was wearing a vintage flapper inspired silver dress while Kobe was dressed in black. At the top of the jacket ‘SWIFTIE’ was printed in bold letters on it and had colorful beading all over it.

On Instagram Story, the 41-year-old posted a close up of the jacket and tagged both Kobe and Swift in the photo, captioning it "Mambacita" with purple hearts. Bryant was at the concert with her two daughters, 20-year-old Natalia and 6-year-old Bianka, and the two of them shared a series of selfies throughout the evening. During the show, Bryant's youngest child was selected to receive a hat from Swift, which she wore during the performance of "22," a fan engagement moment that takes place on each night of Swift's Eras Tour.

ALSO READ: Will Selena Gomez join Taylor Swift to announce 1989 Taylor's Version at the Eras tour? Fans think so

Taylor Swift extends Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s fans in the U.S. and Canada are in for a treat. The pop star has announced additional dates for her upcoming Eras Tour, which was previously scheduled to end in 2023. Now, the tour will be making a comeback in North America in the fall of 2024 with 15 additional dates added to the schedule.

Fans of Swifties in Canada will have the opportunity to see her perform for the first time in six sold-out concerts at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Meanwhile, the tour will end with six thrilling performances in Toronto during November 2024.

In addition to Canada, Taylor will be performing in three cities other than North America during the 2024 tour extension which will be Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. Each city will host three exciting performances. The first stop on Taylor’s North American tour will be Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in October. From there, she will make a stop at New Orleans’ Cadillac Superdome in November before heading to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium in December.

Meanwhile, all of this is great news, but Taylor didn't stop there. She left fans scratching their heads, saying that these dates might not be the final ones and that more cities could be added in the future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift gives USD 55 million bonus to Eras Tour staff days after rewarding struck drivers