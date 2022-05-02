Vanessa Bryant pens an emotional tribute for late daughter Gigi Bryant: We miss you so much

Vanessa Bryant is commemorating a special day in Gianna "Gigi" Bryant's life. Gigi had her 16th birthday on Sunday, May 1, 2006. Vanessa, 39, and along with her daughter Natalia, 19, paid homage to the late basketball prodigy in separate Instagram photos to commemorate the event.

"Happy 16th birthday baby girl," Vanessa, 39, said in a post on the social media website. "I love you Gigi! We miss you so much," with the hashtags, #MAMBACITA and #5106, the latter marking Gigi's May 1, 2006 birthday. The mom-of-four, who also has daughters Bianka, five, and Capri, two, with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, also posted a video of Gigi playing basketball, followed by a video of her late father Kobe playing. On the other hand, Natalia uploaded a childhood snapshot of herself kissing Gigi's face as her sister smiled from ear to ear. In addition to the gorgeous photo, the older sibling said that she will adore her sister "forever & always."

Meanwhile, Gigi and her father Kobe were killed in a helicopter accident in California more than two years ago. Gigi was just four months away from turning fourteen at the time. However, Vanessa paid tribute to what would have been her 21st wedding anniversary with Kobe two weeks ago, on April 18, with another touching Instagram post. The philanthropist commemorated the anniversary with an old picture of herself throwing her arms around the NBA icon and a little note for her late love.

Vanessa and Nike had extended their alliance in honour of Kobe and Gigi a month before. Vanessa said at the time that she is "very thrilled that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that demand for his shoes remains so high among his admirers all around the globe," as per PEOPLE.

