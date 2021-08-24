Vanessa Bryant pens heartfelt note to late husband Kobe Bryant on his 43rd birthday: 'Love you forever'

Vanessa Bryant expressed her love for Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 43rd birthday. “Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. 43,” Vanessa, 39, wrote on Instagram Monday in a tribute that translates to, “I love you forever. Eternal love.” Several of Vanessa's celebrity friends expressed their condolences in the comments section.

Natalia Kobe, Kobe's daughter, also took to Instagram to pay homage to her father on his birthday. Natalia, 18, posted, "Happy Birthday Daddy," accompanied with a picture of Kobe holding her as a newborn. According to PEOPLE, Vanessa and her children, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, had gone to Disneyland and Disneyland's California Adventure park as a family the night before, on Sunday. "Always with me," Vanessa said on Instagram, while wearing bracelets with the names of her daughters, including her late daughter Gianna and late husband Kobe.

Kobe, Gianna, 13, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020. Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50 were others who were killed in the accident.

Following his death, Vanessa took over as CEO of Granity Studios, her late husband's multi-media business, and established the philanthropic non-profit Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, named after the father-daughter pair, to inspire young females and give equal chances to underprivileged athletes. Vanessa carried on Kobe's legacy in May when she received his posthumous Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction as a member of the 2020 class.

