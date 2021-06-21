Vanessa Bryant remembers late basketball star Kobe Bryant on Father’s Day: We love you forever and always

Vanessa Bryant recently paid tribute to her late husband and father of their 4 kids, Kobe Bryant. Scroll down to see what she said.

The late athlete Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant recently honoured the fallen star on Father’s Day, the second one she and their kids have spent since his tragic death. Paying tribute to "the best girl dad" to their four daughters the 39-year-old shared a photograph of the proud dad sitting beside his four daughters, Vanessa captioned the post, writing, "To the best girl dad~ Happy Father's Day, Papi."

"We love you forever and always, always and forever," she continued, adding, "Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB." She also posted a series of tributes to celebrate daughter Capri's second birthday. "Happy 2nd Birthday, Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and B.B. love you so much! You are our beautiful ray of light," she wrote in one sweet post. "Thank you for bringing so much joy and love into our lives. May you be blessed with many more happy, healthy and wonderful birthdays. We love you Koko-Bean! Happy birthday!!!!"

If you didn’t know, the Bryant family lost the basketball star and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Kobe and Vanessa are also parents to Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri. Earlier this year, Vanessa spoke to People magazine and spoke about how her world changed in an instant and how the grief from losing her husband and daughter still brings her to her knees. "I can't say that I'm strong every day. I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she said.

