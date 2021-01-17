Vanessa Bryant sends a message to people struggling with grief while remembering Kobe Bryant & daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant recently remembered her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, while sending a message to those struggling with grief at the time.

Vanessa Bryant recently expressed her grief almost a year after she lost her husband Kobe, and daughter Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash. The 38-year-old widower took to her Instagram Stories and shared some empathetic advice for those who may be suffering a similar loss. “One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive,” she wrote. “I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard.”

Vanessa then mentioned her children Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1, who are giving her reason to push on: “I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them.” “Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t,” she concluded. “Find your reason.”For the unversed, basketball star Kobe and Gianna, died in a helicopter crash along with seven other people, the duo was making their way to a basketball tournament on January 26, 2020.

If you missed it, around New Year’s Eve, Vanessa shared a sweet story of when she met Kobe for the first time. “I want to thank everyone that has handled their media coverage respectfully. To everyone else, please reconsider your ‘news story’ and look at your footage through the eyes of their children, parents, spouse, siblings and family. Celebrate their lives, not the day they lost them. In preparation of 1/26, Scroll.”

