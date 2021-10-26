Vanessa Bryant shares HORRIFYING details of the morning she lost Kobe & Gianna Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant recently looked back at how she found out about the news of the athlete and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant’s passing for a court disposition. The court disposition is in regard to Vanessa’s lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other agencies for emotional distress. If you didn’t know, four months after Kobe and Gianna’s accident, Vanessa sued the department claiming that the first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the human remains at the crash site. The county's lawyers maintain the images "were not publicly disseminated."

Earlier this month, Vanessa gave a deposition for the case through a video conference and the transcript of her words was filed in court this week. Vanessa recalled that on the morning of the crash, she was notified by their family assistant who said that there was an accident with five survivors but did not know if Kobe and Gianna were okay. If you don’t recall the horrifying incident, 9 people passed away while as the aircraft crashed into a hill in Calabasas amid heavy fog, the helicopter was headed to a teen basketball tournament at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy. It was TMZ, who first broke the news of the NBA star's death, at the same time their family assistant knocked on their door.

Vanessa said in the deposition: "As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying 'RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe,'" she recalled. By the time she had called her mother, the authorities told Vanessa that they couldn't tell her anything over the phone and that she would have to drive an hour and a half to a police station in Malibu, the closest one to the crash site.

Vanessa, then shared that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka finally drove her and Natalia to the Malibu police station after which Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told her what happened. She said she feared fans and media would take pictures of the crash site. "If you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area," she said. To which the sheriff ensured her that "All is good. The area is secure. There's an umbrella over the area."

