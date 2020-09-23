Vanessa Bryant SLAMS mom Sofia Urbieta Laine over new interview; Says ‘Our personal relationship ends here’

Vanessa Bryant is calling out her mother Sofia Urbieta Laine for giving a negative interview about her amidst the loss of her husband and daughter. Scroll down to read what she said.

The late Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant is slamming her mother Sofia Urbieta Laine after she gave an interview claiming Vanessa kicked her out of the house after the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter accident earlier this year. “She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Sofia said during an interview. She apparently was crying during the interview as well.

Now, Vanessa has issued a statement firing back at her mother’s claims. “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” Vanessa said in a statement via Page Six.

“She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony,” she added. Vanessa added that her mother “has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters or me” since the late January tragedy.

“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful,” she said. “I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.” It’s obviously been an extremely difficult time for Vanessa and her family after losing Kobe and Gigi, 13.

