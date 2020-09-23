  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vanessa Bryant SLAMS mom Sofia Urbieta Laine over new interview; Says ‘Our personal relationship ends here’

Vanessa Bryant is calling out her mother Sofia Urbieta Laine for giving a negative interview about her amidst the loss of her husband and daughter. Scroll down to read what she said.
Mumbai
Vanessa Bryant SLAMS mom Sofia Urbieta Laine over new interview; Says ‘Our personal relationship ends here’Vanessa Bryant SLAMS mom Sofia Urbieta Laine over new interview; Says ‘Our personal relationship ends here’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The late Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant is slamming her mother Sofia Urbieta Laine after she gave an interview claiming Vanessa kicked her out of the house after the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter accident earlier this year. “She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Sofia said during an interview. She apparently was crying during the interview as well.

 

Now, Vanessa has issued a statement firing back at her mother’s claims. “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” Vanessa said in a statement via Page Six.

 

“She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony,” she added. Vanessa added that her mother “has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters or me” since the late January tragedy.

 

“Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful,” she said. “I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.” It’s obviously been an extremely difficult time for Vanessa and her family after losing Kobe and Gigi, 13. 

 

ALSO READ: Vanessa Bryant pays moving tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday; Says 'Our lives feel so empty without you'

Credits : Page Six, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement