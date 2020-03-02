Vanessa Bryant wants 'harshest' action taken against deputies who shared graphic pics of Kobe Bryant's crash

Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant has now filed a lawsuit demanding the “harshest possible discipline” for deputies from the LA County Sheriff's Department.

It has been a few weeks since the devastating news of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna's death sent shock waves across the world. Days later, Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant has now filed a lawsuit demanding the “harshest possible discipline” for deputies from the LA County Sheriff's Department for sharing graphic photos from the crash site. In a detailed statement on Instagram, Vanessa revealed that she had visited the sheriff's office personally after the crash and had "requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers".

The distraught wife's lawyer has revealed in a statement, "This was of critical importance to her (Vanessa) as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families." However, the law suit claims that the first responders to the deadly crash in fact clicked pictures. According to a report in Daily Mail, the deputies carelessly shared photos at a bar where a trainee was said to be trying to impress a girl.

Vanessa in her statement further noted, "First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated." Apart from this, Vanessa has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the chopper.

