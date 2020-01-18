Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler discussed marriage before calling it quits

According to a latest report, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were thinking about marriage before they decided to break up. Read on to know more.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s sudden breakup just got a lot more upsetting. The two broke many hearts as they decided to call it quits after dating for about nine years. While they might have ended their relationship because of their busy schedules, reportedly before the things went south, the pair was considering taking the next big step in their relationship. Before they realised it wasn’t working for them, the two were talking about sealing their relationship by exchanging rings, People reported.

However, over the course of their relationship, the two started facing struggles and finally decided it was time to part ways. According to the People’s insider, the two loved each other and were always there for each other during rough phases. The source claimed that their jam-packed schedule and a lot of travelling, took a toll on their relationship. Hudgens (31) and Butler (28) started dating back in 2011 and had recently fuelled breakup rumour after the fans noticed that neither Hudgens nor Butler posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in 2019.

The Bad Boys for Life actress and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had been maintaining a long-distance relationship as they filmed projects in different countries. In 2018, the actress, during an interaction with Women’s Health, mentioned that her future plans include get married, have kids and travel. Meanwhile, during his red carpet appearance for the premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butler gushed about his then-girlfriend and stated that she inspires her every day that could not put into words how much he loved her.

