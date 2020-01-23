Vanessa Hudgens cheers for NBA star Kyle Kuzma at Laker's game just a day after dinner date; See Pics

Vanessa made an appearance at a Laker's Game on 22 January, Wednesday night as she cheered for Kuzma from the sidelines.

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is surely sending her fans into a tizzy, one appearance at a time. The actress, who recently split from beau of 10 years Austin Butler, was spotted grabbing some dinner with NBA star and athlete Kyle Kuzma this week. And while her fans are yet to wrap their head around it, Vanessa made an appearance at a Laker's Game on 22 January, Wednesday night as she cheered for Kuzma from the sidelines.

Vanessa was snapped at the game along with a friend and seemed in high spirits as she cheered for the NBA athlete. Sporting an all black outfit, the actress opted to wear a black cap. The night was a happy one for the actress as Kyle's team Lakers beat the Knicks 100-92.

Vanessa was seen engrossed in the game as she hooted from the crowd during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Check out Vanessa's photos below:

Vanessa and Kyle sparked dating rumours when they were snapped on a dinner date on Tuesday night. While their relationship could be strictly platonic, many reports stated that there's more than what meets the eye. According to TMZ, Vanessa and Kyle were spotted bonding over a bottle of wine on Tuesday in Brooklyn. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater, the High School Musical actress looked perfectly happy in the basketball player’s company.

The rumours come in the wake of Vanessa and Austin's breakup. The couple recently decided to call it quits after dating for more nine years.

Read More