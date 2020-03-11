Vanessa Hudgens grabs attention in a green cut out top in her latest selfies; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Vanessa Hudgens shares a bunch of sultry selfies posing in a shimmery green top and black shorts and sets her Instafam gushing.

Popular for her #ThirstyThursday photos on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens is here to beat the midweek blues as she shares a series of stunning selfies of herself on her social media handle. The 31 years old actress took to Instagram and shared a few selfies clad in a stylish green top with a plunging neckline, teamed with black shorts. She left her curls loose and completed her look with sheer black tights. Coming to her makeup, Vanessa flaunted golden eyeshadow and red lips in the pictures.

Vanessa Hudgens set her Instafam emptying their stash of fire and heart emojis as soon as she posted her pictures. "That good good", she captioned her post and added, "No. It’s not Thursday. Lol" as the actress has been stirring up a storm on the internet for the longest time for her Thirsty Thursday posts. Every Thursday, she has a breathtaking picture of herself to share, and it has created a whole lot of rage on Instagram. The actress aces her look in her recent photographs. Dolled up in a shimmer green top, she has accessorised her look with a few gold bangles and a silver ring.

The High School Musical alum seems to be enjoying being single. She reportedly split with her boyfriend Austin Butler in January, whom she had been dating for 8 years. Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a huge fanbase. She has 38.3 million followers on Instagram!

