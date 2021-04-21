Vanessa Hudgens REVEALS the bizarre way she met her boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens, in a recent interview, spilled the beans on her perfect relationship with boyfriend Cole Tucker.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanessa Hudgens gushed about how she met her perfect match in boyfriend Cole Tucker. For the unversed, the couple went official on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day earlier this year. Vanessa had shared a romantic photo of the couple kissing. Moreover, the actress was first seen with Tucker in November 2020, when they were holding hands and hugging each other during an outing in Los Angeles.

During her ET interview, Hudgens revealed the intriguing meet-cute with Tucker sharing, "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it." Talking lovingly about her boyfriend, the 32-year-old actress gushed how Cole is just kind of perfect for her and that she's really happy. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more," Vanessa added. In case you're wondering who Cole is, the 24-year-old sportsman is the shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburg Pirates of MLB.

Meanwhile, before Cole, Vanessa was in a very serious relationship with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Austin Butler. However, after nine years of dating, the couple called it quits in early 2020.

