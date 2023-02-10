Vanessa Hudgens says 'YES' to Cole Tucker with a stunning rock on her finger; Engagement confirmed

Vanessa Hudgens finally confirmed her engagement with Cole Tucker via an Instagram post. They made their relationship official in 2021. Read on to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Feb 10, 2023   |  11:21 AM IST  |  3.8K
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker (Image: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram)
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker (Image: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram)

Vanessa Hudgens finally confirmed her engagement with beau Cole Tucker.

The official announcement comes a few days after reports started doing the rounds that the lovebirds secretly got engaged at the end of 2022. The High School Musical star has finally shown her fans, friends, and followers the rock on her fingers. Scroll below to take a look.

Vanessa Hudgens gets engaged with MLB star Cole Tucker

A few hours back, Vanessa took to her Instagram space and dropped a couple of adorable photos with her fiancé Cole Tucker, as she confirmed the news of her engagement.

In the first photo, Cole can be seen hugging Vanessa from the back, as they twinned in cozy black outfits. The actress had her hand stretched out as she showed her engagement ring. In the second picture, Vanessa Hudgens treated her followers to a closer look at her stunning diamond ring.

Vanessa Hudgens’ engagement post with Cole Tucker

Sharing these photos, she captioned the post, “YES. We couldn’t be happier (white heart emoji)”

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and her colleagues from the industry.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship

As per Page Six, rumours about Vanessa Hudgens dating Cole Tucker started doing the rounds in November 2020. That was when the duo was spotted holding hands for the first time. They made their relationship Instagram-official the following Valentine’s Day.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” the 34-year-old star captioned a photo that showed her smooching the shortstop. On the other hand, Tucker also shared a post on his Instagram space, with the sweet and simple caption, “Happy V day (red heart emoji) @vanessahudgens.”

Vanessa and Cole reportedly started their relationship just 10 months after her split from her previous partner, Austin Butler. The Elvis star and Hudgens dated for 9 years before parting ways in January 2020. Butler is currently dating 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

ALSO READ: What did Vanessa Hudgens comment about ex-boyfriend Austin Butler's voice after Elvis?

FAQs

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker engaged?
Yes, Vanessa Hudgens just confirmed her engagement with Cole Tucker on February 10, 2023.
When did Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler break up?
Vanessa and Austin called it quits in the beginning of 2020.
Are Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker still together?
Yes, the lovebirds just confirmed their engagement on February 10, 2023.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Feb 10, 2023
Siddharth and kiara look genuine not like pc and her child husband. Hope they don\'t thrive on PDAs.
REPLY