Vanessa Hudgens says 'YES' to Cole Tucker with a stunning rock on her finger; Engagement confirmed

The official announcement comes a few days after reports started doing the rounds that the lovebirds secretly got engaged at the end of 2022. The High School Musical star has finally shown her fans, friends, and followers the rock on her fingers. Scroll below to take a look.

In the first photo, Cole can be seen hugging Vanessa from the back, as they twinned in cozy black outfits. The actress had her hand stretched out as she showed her engagement ring. In the second picture, Vanessa Hudgens treated her followers to a closer look at her stunning diamond ring.

A few hours back, Vanessa took to her Instagram space and dropped a couple of adorable photos with her fiancé Cole Tucker , as she confirmed the news of her engagement.

Sharing these photos, she captioned the post, “YES. We couldn’t be happier (white heart emoji)”

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and her colleagues from the industry.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship

As per Page Six, rumours about Vanessa Hudgens dating Cole Tucker started doing the rounds in November 2020. That was when the duo was spotted holding hands for the first time. They made their relationship Instagram-official the following Valentine’s Day.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” the 34-year-old star captioned a photo that showed her smooching the shortstop. On the other hand, Tucker also shared a post on his Instagram space, with the sweet and simple caption, “Happy V day (red heart emoji) @vanessahudgens.”

Vanessa and Cole reportedly started their relationship just 10 months after her split from her previous partner, Austin Butler. The Elvis star and Hudgens dated for 9 years before parting ways in January 2020. Butler is currently dating 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.