Vanessa Hudgens sets major fashion goals with her ‘impractical’ hiking look; take notes on layering

Vanessa Hudgens, the famous American actress-singer is going through an interesting phase in her acting and singing careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. The multi-faceted talent, who made her feature film debut in 2003 with the movie Thirteen, later rose to fame with her performance in the High School Musical movie series. Hudgens, who is a highly popular face on the social networking platform Instagram, is now winning the internet with her unconventional hiking look.

Vanessa Hudgens' gives major layering tips with her hiking look

Recently, The Princess Switch actress took to her official Instagram handled and shared a couple of lovely stills from her 'impractical' hiking look, which she sported for a recent day out with her fiance, Cole Tucker. Vanessa Hudges, who spent the day hiking in the woods with Tucker, opted for a black halter midi dress, which she paired with an oversized casual white shirt. The actress-singer completed her look with the accessories one never thinks of for a hiking session - a pair of black platform heel sandals, a pair of golden drop earrings, and a cream handbag. She opted for a messy top knot to go with the chic outfit.

Even though Vanessa Hudgens' stunning look is clearly not the most convenient choice for a day out in the woods, we can't deny the fact that she has set major fashion goals. The fans and followers of the actress are now taking notes on how to layer outfits perfectly, from her latest Instagram post. In the pictures, Hudgens has posed for multiple pictures, one with her fiance Tucker in the backdrop of scenic hills, and with a selfie with their friends.

Check out Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post, below: