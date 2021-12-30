Vanessa Hudgens shares loved up selfie with BF Cole Tucker on their first anniversary; Seen PIC yet?

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have completed one-year anniversary and The Princess Switch actress decided to share an adorable selfie with the love of her life to mark the occasion. Taking to her Instagram, Vanessa and Cole seemed to be totally in love as took the selfie while maintaining a cozied-up pose.

Vanessa can be seen wearing a beautiful black gown, while Cole is rocking his formal attire as well. The picture is hazy (intentionally, or not) and that has made this candid snap even more heartwarming. Fans took to the comments section to laud the couple and share praises about them. "Happy anniversary you two!" one fan wrote. Another fan commented, "You guys are adorable." Cole Tucker himself took to the comments and penned, "The best." Their relationship hasn't been very private, and the couple has been open about their love on the different apps.

Take a look at the beautiful photo shared by Vanessa Hudgens:

This isn't the first time that the singer has shared a lovey-dovey post for her baseball player boyfriend from her social media platform. On Christmas, Hudgens took to Instagram to share a rather beautiful photo of the duo with their Christmas tree on the backdrop. "Merrrrry christmassss," she penned, as they posed dramatically in a red velvet jumpsuit on the special holiday.

We wish the couple a very happy first anniversary! What do you think about this stunning photo featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

