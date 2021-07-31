Vanessa Hudgens SHARES a picture kissing boyfriend Cole Tucker; Latter leaves an adorable reply

Vanessa Hudgens has shared a lovable picture with fans where she and boyfriend Cole Tucker are sharing a kiss! The actress, 32, has recently taken to Instagram to post the picture with Tucker in what appears to be a gondola ride. Captioning it “Missing you,” Hudgens has surely left her fans in awe of their relationship. During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Hudgens had also revealed how she had met her “perfect boyfriend.”

Speaking of their relationship, the Polar actress revealed that the duo had apparently met in a “Zoom meditation group,” which she admitted to being “very random.” In the recent throwback picture, Vanessa and Cole seem to be having a calm and romantic time out by the river. Fans in the comment section have been sending love and support to the couple, with Hudgens’ friends including Joe Jonas, Sarah Hyland and Caroline Vreeland replying with heart emojis for the adorable snap. Tucker has also replied about having breakfast soon in her throwback picture.

The couple was also spotted together in November last year, while going Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day. Captioning the post, “It’s you, it’s me’ it’s us,” Vanessa received more than 1 million likes on her Instagram post. Tucker has also been very vocal about their relationship. In one of his interviews with CBSN, via Entertainment Tonight, Tucker had everything good to say about the singer. He even teased their fans that Hudgens might be around the baseball field more soon. ““She’s great...She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” shared the baseball player.

