Vanessa Hudgens spotted hanging out with NBA star Kyle Kuzma after splitting from Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted enjoying a date with NBA star Kyle Kuzma following her split with Austin Butler. Read on to know more.

While the fans are still trying to recover from Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s split, it seems like the 31-year-old actress has already entered the moving on phase. Just a week after her split with her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Vanessa was spotted with NBA star Kyle Kuzma. The actress was spotted enjoying a dinner date with the 24-year-old American basketball player. According to TMZ, Vanessa and Kyle were spotted bonding over a bottle of wine on Tuesday, January 22, in Brooklyn. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater, the High School Musical actress looked perfectly happy in the basketball player’s company.

While there is a possibility that their relationship is strictly platonic and they were just meeting up as friends, but their fans don’t think so. Their social media interaction has fuelled romance rumours among their fans. Kyle recently shared a post on Instagram and in the caption wrote, “Yeaaaa we like thatttt.” To which Vanessa flirtatiously replied, “Ya we doooo.” The actress was also seen cheering for Kyle at last week's Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the player a shout out on social media. “Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros,” she alongside a video of Kyle making a basket in the match.

The news comes days after Vanessa and Austin broke many hearts as they decided to call it quits after dating for more nine years. While the two are yet to make a statement about their breakup, a source told People that their jam-packed schedule and a lot of travelling, took a toll on their relationship. The source also revealed that before they realised it wasn’t working for them, the two were talking about sealing their relationship by getting married.

Read More