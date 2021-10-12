Vanessa Hudgens thought she would be 'married at 25' but is glad she didn't because of THIS reason

Vanessa Hudgens in a recent interview opened up about her current relationship and also how grateful she is to have found a better life than what she dreamed of. The Disney alum while speaking to Shape magazine spoke about how she came to the realisation that while some things don't happen in life as one would have expected and that's good. Hudgens particularly spoke about how she always thought she would follow her mother's footsteps and marry a 25 but she didn't.

The 32-year-old actress spoke about learning to take life as it comes and told Shape magazine how she is currently happy and content about where her life is headed. Hudgens said, "Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of. My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don't always go the way I expected. For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn't happen. But I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter."

Vanessa further admitted that she has learned that if things don't work out, there's a reason for it and she is glad that understanding this has helped her growth. Speaking about being her happiest at this point in her life, the actress said," I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life", via Shape.

The healthy relationship that Vanessa spoke about refers to her romance with MLB player Cole Tucker. Last year, Hudgens split from her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler after nearly nine years of dating.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Vanessa Hudgens make dazzling appearances at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show